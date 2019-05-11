Man who died after falling while climbing Carrauntoohil named
Gardaí investigating sudden death of Ger Duffy from Co Clare on Saturday afternoon
Carrauntoohil is the highest mountain in Ireland. Photograph: Adrian Hendroff
A man who died on Saturday while climbing Carrauntoohil mountain in Co Kerry on Saturday has been named as Ger Duffy.
Mr Duffy, a 59-year-old from Clonlara in Co Clare was killed after a fall around midday.
Carrauntoohil is the highest mountain in Ireland, and the central peak of the MacGillycuddy’s Reeks mountain range.
Gardaí are investigating the death, according to a Garda spokeswoman.
“The man appears to have fallen, no other person was involved,” the spokeswoman said.