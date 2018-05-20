Man wanted in connection with missing woman shot

A man wanted in connection with abduction of Jastine Valdez (24) in Co Wicklow on Saturday has been shot.

He is in a critical condition after being shot by a Garda member in a confrontation at the Cherrywood Industrial Estate near Bray.

Gardaí believe the man was armed. Ms Valdez was in his car when he produced what gardai believed was a gun after he was approached by a detective.

Ms Valdez was undergoing medical treatment at the scene and there are fears for her life. The wounded suspect was not expected to survive his wounds.

A manhunt had been underway for the man whom gardaí were told was seen forcing Ms Valdez into his car in Enniskerry, Co Wicklow.

The man lives in the county with his partner and children. He is in employment and failed to return home on Saturday night into Sunday. He also remained unaccounted for all throughout today.

His partner was on Sunday made aware the Garda was looking for him in her car in connection with the disappearance of Jastine Valdez.

The man gardaí were seeking has no criminal record. And at this stage gardaí were unaware of any links between him and Ms Valdez.

“If there are links they appear to be secret; nobody has been able to tell us of any connection at all,” said one source.

Originally from the Philippines, she is attending third level in Ireland and lives in Enniskerry.

Garda on Saturday received a report from a local woman who said she believed she saw a woman being forced into an SUV outside Enniskerry on that afternoon.

Another witness has also since come forward to describe seeing a woman whom he believed looked distressed as she was travelling in a passenger in a dark coloured SUV.

Gardaí were investigating the report of the first witness when Ms Valdez’s parents reported her missing on Saturday evening.

And detectives were working on the theory that Ms Valdez was the woman seen by the witnesses and that the same man and vehicle were described in the accounts of both witnesses.

Garda sources said they were immediately very concerned given the detail relayed by the first witness. And when Ms Valdez was reported missing that concern significantly heightened.

At first light on Sunday gardai went to the precise location where the woman who contacted gardai said she witnessed what she thought may be an abduction. A search of that area yielded Ms Valdez’s mobile phone.

CCTV footage was quickly collected from the area and reviewed. Gardai believe the SUV described by the two witnesses was captured on the footage.

Gardaí issued an appeal on Sunday afternoon for anyone with any knowledge of a black Nissan Qashqai - registration 171 D 20419 - to ring 999. They advised people not to approach the driver.

When the registration of that vehicle was checked, it took gardai to the home of the registered owner in a large Co Wicklow town. That woman confirmed to gardai her partner had gone out in her car to meet friends on Saturday afternoon but had not returned.

The search for Ms Valdez started after her parents reported her missing on Saturday at 11.20 pm and this was linked by the gardaí at Bray Garda Station to an earlier report of a woman being bungled into an SUV type car just outside Enniskerry.

It is understood the incident, just out the R760 road, past the entrance to the Powerscourt estate, was witnessed by a woman who was driving along the road with her children, and who contacted the Garda.

The manhunt has now come to a bloody end in Bray this evening.

“We are working very diligently to try find out where she is,” Supt Paul Hogan told journalists during a briefing at Bray Garda Station earlier on Sunday.

“It is highly unusual for her not to be in contact with her mother. They are in contact all the time via Facebook and that contact has stopped so we are extremely concerned for her welfare and her safety.”

It is understood Ms Valdez has been living in Ireland for the past three years, and is a student. She is also understood to be working part-time in a restaurant in Bray, and would have regularly walked along the road where she was apparently abducted.

Ms Valdez is approximately 5ft in height, of slight build with long black hair and brown eyes. When last seen she was wearing a dark coloured jacket, white t-shirt, grey leggings and runners.

Supt Hogan said the gardaí have an idea who the registered owner of the Qashqai is but would like to clarify who the actual driver was on Saturday.

“We want to talk to the driver of the vehicle to eliminate him from our inquiries at the very least,” he said.

The Church of Ireland Archdeacon of Glendalough Ricky Rountree whose church St Patrick’s is next to the crime scene, said everyone in the area was “traumatised” and “worried in terms of their own”.

“I think it will probably make people careful with their young people and their children.”

Walter Doyle, of Ballyman Road, Enniskerry, said he often saw Ms Valdez in the mornings when driving out the R760.

“I would see her and think that’s dangerous on such a busy road, God love her.”