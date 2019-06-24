Man to face charges over fatal shooting of Jordan Davis

A man is expected to face criminal charges relating to the fatal shooting last month of Dubliner Jordan Davis as he wheeled his child in a pushchair.

The suspect in the case was arrested last week under section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act and has been detained for questioning since then.

Jordan Davis (22) was shot in the head in a laneway at Marigold Road, Darndale, at 4pm on May 22nd in a suspected drug-related attack. His son, who he was bringing for a walk at the time, is aged four months.

The gangland-style shooting of Mr Davis came less than 24 hours after his friend Sean Little (22), from Kilmore, Dublin, was shot dead near Walshestown in north Co Dublin.

Gardaí believe Mr Little (22) was killed by a crime gang based in Finglas, north Dublin, because it feared he wanted to avenge the fatal shooting of his friend Zach Parker (23) in Swords, north Co Dublin, in January.

Moments before he was shot dead Mr Davis had used his Facebook account to post a short tribute to his friend Mr Little.

However, within about 15 minutes a man on a bicycle had cycled up to Mr Davis and shot him fatally in the head as he walked with his son close to his Darndale home.

The dead man’s baby son was uninjured. The circumstances of the killing shocked the community and resulted in very strong remarks from the priest who concelebrated the deceased’s funeral.