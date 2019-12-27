Man in court following St Stephen’s Day stabbing in Belfast

A man was remanded in custody on Friday accused of carrying out a stabbing near a fast-food restaurant in south Belfast.

John McKee (24), appeared before the city’s Magistrates Court charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent to another man on St Stephen’s Day.

McKee, of Clonavogie Gardens in Belfast, was arrested by police investigating the incident at Glenmachan Street.

Prosecutors said the alleged victim suffered three stab wounds, two to the torso and one to the leg. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Although no weapon has been recovered, the court heard that a sheath for a hunting knife was later found in McKee’s home. Forensic tests are to be carried out on the injured man’s wounds to see if they are consistent with that type of blade, police confirmed.

Defence solicitor Philip Breen insisted his client “didn’t bring a knife to a fight”.

He argued that a witness to the encounter followed McKee home without seeing him discard anything. Mr Breen also claimed the injured party has a history of having weapons. Bail was refused, however, due to the risk of any further offences. District Judge Amanda Henderson remanded McKee in custody to appear again by video-link in four weeks time.