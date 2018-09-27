Man convicted over hit and run death of Co Offaly musician in England

A man who fatally injured a Co Offaly banjo player in a hit and run incident in England has been found guilty of causing death while under the influence of drugs.

Carl Lawrence (38) said he thought he had hit a dog when the Vauxhall Meriva he was driving struck William Corrigan in Needwood Road, Bedford at around 2.05pm on February 28th last.

Lawrence, of Bury Court, Church Lane, Bedford, pleaded guilty to careless driving causing the death of Mr Corrigan (38) but he denied causing his death while unfit through drugs.

He was convicted by a jury at Luton crown court by a majority of 11 to one. He was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on October 12th. He will also be sentenced for having no licence and no insurance.

Drug test

The court heard that just 10 minutes before the collision Lawrence had tested positive for cocaine at the Path To Recovery Centre in the Crescent in Bedford, which he claimed was the result of taking drugs the day before.

Asked why he did not stop, Lawrence replied: “I had no licence and no insurance”. He claimed he tested positive for cocaine at the police station following his arrest because he took drugs after the collision.

Locals went to assist Mr Corrigan, a father of five originally from Birr, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. A taxi driver followed Lawrence and took a photograph of the car and its number plate which was given to police.

When arrested, Lawrence told police: “I think I hit someone. I thought it was a dog. I was about to call and hand myself in.”

Lawrence’s ex-girlfriend Nicola Harrall told the jury he had told her “he was on his way to pick up drugs when he had the accident”.