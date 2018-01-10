Man arrested in connection with murder of Limerick man Martin Clancy

Gardaí have arrested a man in connection with the murder of Limerick man Martin Clancy.

The body of Mr Clancy (45), who was originally from Moyross, was found by a young female relative, stabbed to death in his flat at Little O’Curry Street in the city last Sunday.

Gardaí arrested a man in Cork city around 8pm on Wednesday on suspicion of carrying out the murder.

The suspect is aged in his mid 20s and is from Limerick, sources confirmed.

Gardaí were earlier on Wednesday granted a further 48 hours in which to designate Mr Clancy’s flat a crime scene.

Investigators are utilising the services of an expert forensic scientist, in the hope of finding DNA belonging to Mr Clancy’s killer.

The DNA expert, who is attached to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) arrived at Mr Clancy’s flat on Tuesday.

Superintendent Derek Smart, who is leading the murder investigation, appealed for anyone who has information about the murder to contact gardaí at Henry Street (061-212400), or the Garda Confidential Line (1800-666-111).