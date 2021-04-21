Judge resigns from law reform body seven months into five-year term

High Court judge Mr Justice Richard Humphreys has resigned from his position on the Law Reform Commission (LRC), less than seven months into a five-year term.

Along with Mr Justice Maurice Collins of the Court of Appeal and barrister Dr Andrea Mulligan, Mr Justice Humphreys was appointed as a part-time commissioner last October by Attorney General Paul Gallagher.

Commissioners are appointed for terms of five years with an option for further reappointment. However, last week Mr Justice Humphreys stepped down from the LRC with immediate effect.

The exact reasons for his departure are not clear, although it is understood there has been some friction with the commission of late.

Mr Justice Humphreys said he does not propose to comment when contacted by The Irish Times on Wednesday.

A note on the LRC website states: “On the 16th April, 2021, Mr Justice Richard Humphreys resigned as a Commissioner of the Law Reform Commission with immediate effect.”

Commitment

A further statement published on Wednesday said: “The Law Reform Commission was sorry to learn of the decision of the Honourable Mr Justice Humphreys to resign as a Part-time Commissioner.

“Mr Justice Humphreys brought energy and commitment to his role as Part-time Commissioner and that will be missed by his fellow Commissioners. The Commission wishes to thank him for his contribution to its work.”

A spokeswoman for the LRC said it would not be commenting further.

The judge will remain in his role on the High Court where he sits on the Commercial Court division and deals with commercial planning and strategic infrastructure cases.

He was appointed to the bench in 2015, having previously worked as a senior counsel and a Labour Party councillor on Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council.

The LRC is an independent statutory body tasked with keeping the law under expert review and making recommendations for reform, typically in the form of issue papers and reports following public consultations.

The LRC is headed up by Ms Justice Mary Laffoy, a retired High Court judge and former chair of the Citizen’s Assembly. Barrister and former UCD professor Raymond Byrne also serves as a full-time commissioner.