Gardaí issue Child Rescue Ireland alert for missing girl (14)

A Child Rescue Ireland (CRI) alert has been issued by the Garda in relation to the disappearance of a 14-year-old girl in Co Louth.

The CRI system is used when the Garda launches a missing person’s inquiry for children who are missing and believed to be in serious and imminent danger.

The Garda said she is in the company of Nojus Maculevicius who is 18-years-old.

Nojus Maculevicius

Garda Superintendent Liam Geraghty said gardaí are working closely with the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) to trace Svetlana’s whereabouts. Anyone with information should ring 999 or 112, he said.

“Our understanding at the moment is Svetlana and Nojus are still on the island of Ireland… We are trying to get an appeal out to Svetlana herself or Nojus and to the public,” he said.

The purpose of the CRI alert is to find the 14-year-old as soon as possible and the Garda will continue to issue regular updates until she is found, he said. He appealed to Svetlana or Nojus to make contact with gardaí.

People travelling along some motorways will see the alert displayed on electronic road signs.

In a statement on Wednesday night, the Garda said it was seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Svetlana Murphy.

Hyundai Veloster

“Following investigations to date, An Garda Síochána now have serious concerns that there is an immediate and serious risk to the health or welfare of Svetlana,” said the force.

Svetlana left her home on Coast Road, Blackrock, Co Louth, at approximately 4pm on Monday.

She is described as 5ft 1ins in height with a slim build. She has brown hair and brown eyes. At the time she went missing, Svetlana was wearing navy tracksuit bottoms with a red and white stripe on the leg, a black zipped top and black runners.

Mr Maculevicius is described as being 6ft in height with a slim build. He has dark brown hair and he is clean shaven. He was wearing dark grey Snickers work trousers and a black Snickers top. He may also have been wearing a khaki green hoody, and either black boots or Adidas runners.

Both Svetlana and Mr Maculevicius are travelling in a silver Hyundai Veloster car with the registration number 132-D-13518.

Gardaí are satisfied that Svetlana and Mr Maculevicius travelled from Blackrock to Newry, Co Down, on Monday, and were sighted there at approximately 7pm.

Gardaí are satisfied the Hyundai Veloster car was in the greater Belfast area at 5.35pm on Wednesday.

However the Garda is not aware of Svetlana’s and Mr Maculevicius’ whereabouts at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí on 999 or 112. “Please do not approach those involved, instead immediately contact 999 / 112 or your local Garda Station providing as much information as possible,” said the Garda.