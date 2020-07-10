Teenager charged over Carrigaline stabbing remanded on bail

A teenager has been remanded on bail after he was charged in connection with an attack last month on another teenager in Carrigaline who was cut and stabbed with a bottle.

The 17-year-old accused, who cannot be named because he is a juvenile, was before Cork Children’s Court on Friday morning on two counts arising out of the incident in Carrigaline in which another 17-year-old received serious injuries.

The accused was remanded on bail last month with strict conditions by Judge Olann Kelleher after he was charged at Cork District Court with robbery and assault causing harm to the other teenager at Waterpark, Carrigaline, on June 6th.

On Friday, Insp Brian O’Donovan told Cork Children’s Court that gardaí were still preparing a file on the matter and he applied for an adjournment until September 18th to allow for the Director of Public Prosecutions’s directions. Defence solicitor Eugene Murphy consented.

Judge Mary Dorgan granted the application and remanded the accused on continuing bail with the same conditions including that he stay off social media and that he not have any contacts with three named friends and ordered him to appear again in court on September 18th.

Last month, Det Garda Declan Healy of Carrigaline Garda station told the court that he arrested and charged the accused with both offences at 11.47pm on June 7th and that he made no reply to the charges after caution.

“This case arises out of the social media incident where a video was circulated in relation to an incident at Waterpark in Carrigaline where a youth was assaulted and robbed of his mobile phone,” he said.

Det Garda Healy said gardaí had no objection to the accused being released on bail once he adhered to a number of conditions, including that he reside at a named address which he gave to the court but which was not be published.

And he said that gardaí were also seeking an undertaking from the accused that he have no contact with any witnesses in the case and that he stay out of Carrigaline, Douglas and Blackrock areas of Cork as part of his bail conditions.

On that occasion, Judge Kelleher warned the accused that if he went on social media and posted anything in relation to the case or had any contact with anyone involved in the case, he would be in breach of his bail and taken into custody.