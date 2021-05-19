Teen filmed ‘stomach-churning’ attack on vulnerable man

A 16-year-old filmed himself as he carried out a sustained and “stomach-churning” attack on a vulnerable man he had befriended, Dublin Children’s Court has heard.

District Court president Judge Paul Daly said the victim, aged in his 60s, was “effectively a prisoner for three days of this young man”. The attacks took place at the man’s Dublin 4 home between February 28th and March 1st, 2020.

The accused, who was 15 then, was arrested after his mother found video clips he recorded as he punched and kicked the victim in the head and body 12 or 13 times. The man suffered a bleed on his brain as a result, the court heard.

The victim, described as being vulnerable as a result of a brain injury he suffered as a child, remains too anxious to return to his home and is now waiting for a place in sheltered accommodation, the court heard.

The teen, accompanied to court by his parents, offered to plead to guilty to assault causing harm and robbery charges.

Det Sgt Derek McGrath told Judge Kelly that officers had been looking for two youths reported missing on March 1st, 2020. One was the accused and he and his friend were known to go to the victim’s home, who they had befriended.

Gardaí spotted the victim out walking and asked him about the boys. He denied knowing anything and insisted he had to go to an ATM. Gardaí brought him to the ATM but grew concerned after noticing dried blood on his face.

They questioned him about his circumstances and he said there were three youths in his house who were refusing to leave. One absconded when gardaí arrived and two boys, including the accused, were taken home.

Demanding money

The defendant’s mother subsequently went through his phone and found video clips. One shows a co-defendant demanding money from the man before the accused was seen talking to and punching and kicking the victim.

In footage described by the judge as “stomach churning”, the man could be heard begging not to be beaten by the accused.

The court heard the incidents began on a Friday night and went on until early on Sunday. On the first night, the boys got €50 from the victim. They had a pizza delivered and then went out to buy cannabis before returning.

Solicitor Brian Keenan asked the judge to note that boy had been previously diagnosed with anxiety and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, medication for which he had not been taking at the time.

He said the boy had been in the throes of a cannabis addiction and those factors played a significant role in what happened.

Judge Kelly said the case was exceptionally serious. The victim was subjected to sustained level of aggression and violence and the boy had been the main perpetrator in terms of inflicting horrific violence on the man.

Sentencing was adjourned for a pre-sentence probation report to be prepared.