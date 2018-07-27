Man accused of garda murder sent forward for trial to Central Criminal Court

A Co Armagh man accused of the murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe in a shooting in 2013 has been sent forward for trial to the Central Criminal Court.

Aaron Brady, 27, from New Road, Crossmaglen, was served with a book of evidence when he appeared before Judge Victor Blake at Cloverhill District Court on Friday.

He had been charged earlier with the murder of a member of An Garda Síochána, Adrian Donohoe, in the course of his duty at Lordship Credit Union, Bellurgan, Co Louth on January 25th, 2013.

Dressed in a white shirt and black trousers he said “morning judge” as he entered the courtroom but remained silent for the rest of the hearing.

A four-volume book of evidence was served on him in court. It was Mr Brady’s seventh hearing since being charged earlier this year.

The judge warned Mr Brady that if he intended to use an alibi in his defence he must tell the State solicitor for Co Louth, Fergus Mullen within 14 days.

He told him he was sending him forward for trial, in custody, to the next term of the Central Criminal Court which begins in October.

He acceded to a request from defence counsel Conor Fegan to grant legal aid to include junior and senior counsel representation at the trial.

The judge also directed the prosecution to furnish the defence with copies of video evidence.

Det Garda Donohoe, a married father-of-two, was killed while on duty.

He had been on a cash escort with colleagues when he was fatally shot during a botched robbery at a credit union.

Mr Brady was arrested in Dublin on February 25th and was detained for a week at Dundalk Garda station. He was charged on March 4th and remanded in custody. At his first hearing, Det Inspector Patrick Marry said when Mr Brady was charged with the murder, he replied: “I strongly deny any involvement in the murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe.”