Jim Mansfield Jnr appears before Special Criminal Court out-of-hours sitting

Businessman Jim Mansfield Jnr appeared before an out-of-hours sitting of the non-jury Special Criminal Court tonight charged with conspiracy to commit false imprisonment and with attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Mr Mansfield (52), of Tasaggart House, Garters Lane, Saggart, Co Dublin is charged with conspiring with one or more persons to falsely imprison Martin Byrne on a date unknown between January 1st, 2015 and June 30th, 2015.

The accused is also charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice by directing Patrick Byrne to destroy recorded CCTV footage in relation to the false imprisonment of Martin Byrne between June 9th, 2015 and June 12th, 2015 at Finnstown House Hotel, Newcastle Road, Lucan, Co Dublin.

Mr Mansfield was admitted to bail on an independent surety of €10,000 and subject to a number of conditions, including the requirement to sign on once a week at Lucan Garda Station between 9am and 9pm and not to leave the country.

A book of the evidence was served on Mr Mansfield and he was remanded until July 29th, when he will next appear before the three-judge court.

Presiding judge Ms Justice Tara Burns, sitting with Judge Gerard Griffin and Judge Michael Walsh, remanded the accused man on bail to appear before the court again on July 29th.