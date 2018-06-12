Woman settles action over finger injury in Dicey’s Garden ‘jostle’

A student who claimed she fractured her finger when she was grabbed by a security person and thrown out of a Dublin bar after her friend asked to use the toilets has settled her High Court action on undisclosed terms.

Michael Byrne SC, for Sophie Beardmore, had earlier said there was an “unbelievable overreaction” when there was a “jostle” with a security man at Dicey’s Garden Bar on Harcourt Street over access to the toilets. Ms Beardmore was grabbed by the arm and thrown out on to the street, he said.

The business student suffered a fracture whihc meant the index finger on her left hand was in a splint for weeks, he said, adding that this hampered her while doing tasks such as writing and washing her hair.

Ms Beardmore (23), of Redford Park, Greystones, Co Wicklow, had sued Senture Security Ltd, Citywest, Dublin, since gone into liquidation, and Triglen Holdings Ltd, trading as Dicey’s Garden Bar.

She claimed she was unlawfully assaulted and also alleged failure to take any, or any reasonable care, to see she was safe while she was lawfully a visitor and patron on the premises. It was also alleged there was failure to provide properly qualified or trained security personnel at the bar and failure to intervene in any or a timely manner.

Assaulted

Triglen Holdings had denied the claims and its counsel Jeremy Maher SC said their case was that a security company was properly retained and, if Ms Beardmore had been assaulted, it was not by any staff of Triglen or Dicey’s.

After talks following the opening of the case, Mr Byrne told Mr Justice Anthony Barr the case had been settled.

Earlier, Mr Byrne said his client had gone to Dicey’s bar with a friend on May 19th, 2015. They paid in, had a pint of cider each and shared another pint, counsel said.

Ms Beardmore’s friend later needed to go to the toilet but they were not allowed use the toilet in the smoking area and went to another where they were told to go back to the one in the smoking area.

At this stage, Ms Beardmore’s friend really needed to use the bathroom and they saw people collecting their coats and others going to the toilets, counsel said. They asked again could they use the toilet, there was a jostle with a security man and other security workers descended very quickly on the two women.

Ms Beardmore’s hand was grabbed by a security person and her friend was also dragged viciously, Mr Byrne said.

He said Ms Beardmore was thrown out onto the street and her friend was thrown out a short time later.

There was CCTV of the incident, he added.