Widow awarded €525,000 over care of terminally-ill husband

A woman who sued over the care of her 56-year-old husband who later died of prostate cancer has settled her High Court action for €525,000.

The settlement was made without admission of liability.

Johnson Lyons, a publican and father of four, was diagnosed with prostate cancer and died in January 2015.

His widow Margo Lyons, of Grangemockler, Carrick-on-Suir, Co Tipperary, sued Dr Andrew Downey and Dr John Downey, who were at the time GPs with the Health Clinic, Pearse Square, Carrick-on-Suir.

Mr Justice Kevin Cross was told on Wednesday the settlement was without admission of liability.

Johnson Lyons was a patient of the Downeys. It was claimed that, on February 28th 2003, Mr Lyons presented with symptoms suggestive of gout and blood tests were suggested but not taken. He presented again in March 2003 with foot symptoms and blood tests were carried out.

It was claimed the test results showed a prostate specific antigen level outside the normal range for a healthy man then of 44 years of age.

It was alleged no further investigation was conducted and Mr Lyons was not transferred to a consultant.

By 2007, it was claimed, a blood test showed highly elevated levels and Mr Lyons was referred for further investigation and treatment.

It was claimed there was failure to follow up on the initial abnormal results and Mr Lyons was ultimately diagnosed as suffering from prostate cancer.

He died on January 23rd, 2015.

Mr Justice Cross approved the settlement and extended sympathy to Ms Lyons and her family on their loss.