Teenager placed in secure unit over ‘high-risk’ behaviour

The Child and Family Agency has secured an order allowing it place a teenage boy, who displays high-risk behaviour including spitting at members of the public, in a secure care unit.

Mr Justice Max Barrett was told the 15-year-old boy has a history of starting fires and has engaged in spitting at people, including a garda.

He has gone missing from his hostel accommodation and not returned until the early hours despite Covid-19 restrictions. The boy’s parents, the court heard, were strongly in favour of the order and had been seeking special care for the teenager for some time.

Sarah McKechnie BL, instructed by Conor Fottrell of Mason Hayes and Curran solicitors, for the agency, said the boy has been living in out-of-hours hostels and several placements had permanently broken down in the past.

The reports on his behaviour made “very disturbing” reading. He has a history of starting fires, had set multiple fires including lighting a trolley full of paper and there was a real concern he could start a fire where he was staying.

He had also choked and punched his younger brother and attacked his father with a stick.

The court heard there may be a public safety issue as the boy uses spitting as rebellious behaviour and spits at people. He had spat at a garda and it had taken a number of gardaí to arrest him on that occasion, counsel said.

He had gone missing from his accommodation this week and had not returned to his hostel until 3.30am. He was out in public despite the Covid-19 regulations and not knowing where he is during that time was “extremely concerning.”.

Reports before the court stated the boy has autism spectrum disorder and oppositional defiant disorder and presents with aggressive behaviour. He was described as displaying high-risk behaviour and various care alternatives had been explored, the court heard.

He had gone missing from previous accommodations 31 times between December 2019 and March of this year.

He has conversations relating to drugs and criminality and uses words to invoke fear in others, the court was told.

Mr Justice Barrett said he was satisfied to make the special care order.