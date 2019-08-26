Mother of four accused of UK murder remanded in custody by Dublin court

A woman accused of stabbing a 23-year-old man to death in the UK earlier this year has appeared before the High Court in Dublin.

Kelly Margaret Gray (31) with an address at Windmill Court, Rochdale, Greater Manchester, appeared before Mr Justice Senan Allen on Monday evening in connection with the killing of 23-year-old David Gavin in Rochdale on May 17th last.

In a European Arrest Warrant (EAW) seeking her extradition to the UK, the British authorities claim that during the course of a disturbance Ms Gray produced a knife and stabbed Mr Gavin.

Mr Gavin, a landscape gardener, was rushed to a local hospital but later died of his injuries.

He was married with a young daughter, and at the time of his death, his wife was expecting their second child.

She has been charged with his murder, the EAW states.

Mr Justice Allen was informed that Ms Gray, a mother of four children, was arrested on foot of a warrant that had been endorsed by the High Court in Dublin earlier this month, at an address at Crinkle, Birr, Co Offaly.

Following her arrest by gardaí on Monday the court heard that when Ms Gray was asked by the arresting officer if she knew what the charge contained in the EAW was about, she replied “Yeah”.

Ms Gray, represented in court by Kieran Kelly Bl, did not speak during the brief hearing.

No application for bail was made on her behalf, and the court heard that the State was not consenting to bail.

Mr Justice Allen, after being satisfied that the person before the court was the person whose surrender is being sought informed Ms Gray of her rights, including her rights to surrender herself at any time in the process to the UK authorities and to legal representation.

He then remanded her in custody and adjourned the case to a date in early September.