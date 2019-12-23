Lisa Smith may spend Christmas in jail despite bail ruling

Alleged Islamic State member Lisa Smith may not take up bail before Christmas Day despite it being granted by the courts last week.

Issues surrounding a €5,000 bail surety for her release, which initially surfaced last Friday, continued on Monday.

Ms Smith (37), whose address cannot be published for legal reasons, may yet spend Christmas in jail away from her daughter (2), if her bail is not processed.

The mother-of-one from Co Louth was granted bail last Thursday and was initially expected to take up bail last Friday.

It is understood the delay surrounds the independent surety, of which €1,000 must be lodged plus €500 of Ms Smith’s own money.

Ms Smith is charged that, between October 28th, 2015, and December 1st, 2019, she was a member of an unlawful terrorist group “styling itself the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant” (Isil), also known as Isis. The offence is contrary to the Criminal Justice (Terrorist Offences) Act 2005.

Curfew

As part of strict bail conditions set by the courts last week, Ms Smith must reside at an address in the northeast and sign on at a Garda station twice daily from 10am-1pm and 3pm-6pm. She has also also ordered to obey a curfew, having to remain indoors from 8pm to 7am.

The judge told her she cannot leave the jurisdiction or apply for new travel documentation, having already lost her passport. She must also provide gardaí with a contact mobile phone number within 48 hours of taking up bail.

He also banned her from accessing the internet or using any social media and she must not have contact with non-Garda witnesses in the case.

Ms Smith, who left Ireland and married after she converted to Islam, had been found in a Syrian refugee camp, and after a trek to Turkey with her daughter, she was brought back to Ireland on December 1st last.

Ms Smith has been remanded to appear before Dublin District Court on January 8th.