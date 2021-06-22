Liability conceded in case of couple ‘wrongly advised’ to terminate pregnancy

A couple who claim a healthy pregnancy was terminated as a result of being wrongly advised of a fatal foetal abnormality have launched a High Court action.

Rebecca Price and Patrick Kiely, from Phibsborough, Dublin, have brought separate cases arising from the termination of their unborn son, whom they named Christopher Joseph Kiely.

After day long talks on Tuesday between the sides, Mr Justice Paul Coffey was told liability had been conceded in the case which will now proceed as an assessment of damages only.

Counsel for the couple Richard Kean SC, with Liam Reidy BL and Esther Earley BL, thanked the court for the time given for the talks and said it had been “very cathartic” for the couple.

The concentration on the assessment of damages will reduce the duration of the case, which had been flagged to last for up to three weeks.

The couple held hands in court as the judge was told liability had been conceded in full by the defendants and they later left the Four Courts with their solicitor, Caoimhe Haughey.

Consultants sued

Ms Price and Mr Kiely have sued five consultants practising at Merrion Fetal Health, Lower Mount Street, Dublin; the National Maternity Hospital and a laboratory, the Greater Glasgow Health Board.

In their action, they said they were delighted to find themselves expecting their first child on Christmas Eve 2018 with an estimated delivery date in early September 2019.

Ms Price (38) claims that, on February 21st, 2019, she had a completely normal ultrasound scan at 12 weeks and was advised a week later that a non-invasive prenatal test, known as a Harmony test, had been positive for Trisomy 18.

Trisomy 18, also known as Edwards Syndrome, is a rare chromosomal condition affecting how long a baby may survive, with most babies dying before or shortly after birth.

She claims she underwent a second ultrasound scan which was also completely normal and was then advised by the clinic to undergo Chorionic Villus Sampling (CVS).

Her samples were set to the Glasgow laboratory for testing and she was advised a rapid result from the testing revealed Trisomy 18 had been detected, it is alleged.

Followed advice

During a consultation on March 11th, 2019, she claims she was wrongly advised by her consultant on matters including the non-viability of her pregnancy and that her baby had a fatal foetal abnormality. She claims she followed advice to terminate her pregnancy which occurred three days later.

It is claimed the result of a full Karotype analysis was later furnished to the defendants which revealed the foetus had a normal male Karotype and did not have Trisomy 18. That result, it is claimed, was readily explained by the “well-recognised” phenomenon of confined placental mosaicism - meaning the abornmal cells were confined to the placenta.

It was further claimed that Ms Price and Mr Kiely were wrongly assured the discordant result would not have changed advice to terminate the pregnancy had it been available pre-termination.

On learning the result of the full Karotype, Ms Price claims that she suffered intense nervous shock, having realised she had terminated “a normal, healthy baby”.

It is claimed there was a failure to refer Ms Price and her partner for appropriate genetic counselling to enable them to be advised accurately and comprehensively prior to making any decision to terminate the pregnancy.

Ms Price, it is claimed, has been left with a devastating sense of loss which nothing and nobody can fill and that she experienced what she describes as an all consuming physical and mental trauma that has consumed her ever since.

Mr Kiely, it is claimed, will carry the painful loss of his son with him throughout his life.