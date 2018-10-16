Garda awarded €4,000 over headbutt from girlfriend’s brother

A garda, who went to the assistance of colleagues restraining a man outside a Co Donegal nightclub, found that the belligerent person was a brother of his girlfriend, a High Court judge has heard.

Garda Fintan Smith told Mr Justice Michael Twomey in a Garda Compensation hearing that when his girlfriend’s brother saw him he headbutted him, leaving him with a bloody nose and a black eye.

Garda Smith said he fell to the ground while his assailant was put in handcuffs and taken to a garda car for transfer to Letterkenny Garda station. He was sitting in the passenger seat of the garda car and was kicked in the head by the man.

He told his counsel Fiona Crawford he had earlier been driving the car on patrol on St Patrick’s night 2012 when he saw the disturbance outside the Letterkenny night club and stopped to help.

Garda Smith, now aged 32, told Ms Crawford he and his girlfriend had since married and although his girlfriend’s brother had been invited to the wedding in May of this year, he did not turn up.

Brother-in-law

Garda Smith said he had not maintained any relationship with his now brother-in-law but had very good relations with his other in-laws. If he could avoid it, he would still not attend any family get-togethers if he knew his brother-in-law was going to be there.

Ms Crawford, who appeared with Gallagher Brennan Solicitors, Letterkenny, said x-rays had revealed no bone injury to his nose and that his black eye cleared up after a short time and had simply been an embarrassment to him.

Garda Smith said the incident had caused a lot of stress between himself and his partner as he did not want to meet her brother afterwards. He had been uncomfortable with the situation and, after seeking a transfer from Letterkenny, was now stationed in Ballybofey. He had been angry about the effect the incident had on his home and working life.

Awarding Garda Smith damages of €4,000 for the injuries to his face and head, Judge Twomey said his now brother-in-law had a negative attitude towards gardaí. Garda Smith had been a month off work, primarily due to the embarrassment the incident had caused.

He said the award was for a black eye and sore nose and for psychological injuries that had resulted from the incident.