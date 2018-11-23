Extradition hearing for alleged IRA bomber adjourned

A hearing into the proposed extradition of a man wanted for the murder of two Ulster Defence Regiment soldiers in Enniskillen in 1972 has been adjourned by the High Court in Dublin.

Northern Irish authorities are seeking the surrender of John Downey (66) to face prosecution for the murder of two British Army Infantrymen as well as aiding and abetting the causing of an explosion on August 25th, 1972.

Lance Corporal Alfred Johnston and Private James Eames were killed when a device exploded in a vehicle they were checking on the Irvinestown Road, Cherrymount, in Enniskillen.

Mr Downey was arrested earlier this month at his home address in Ards, Creeslough, Co Donegal on foot of a European Arrest Warrant. He told detectives he believed “it was the DUP and not the DPP” who decided to prosecute him.

A hearing into Mr Downey’s proposed extradition was due to take place in the High Court in Dublin on Friday.

However, Ms Justice Aileen Donnelly adjourned the matter, on foot of an application by Mr Downey’s lawyers.

She said they were seeking information that was before the Central Criminal Court in London when it was decided that a prosecution for London’s Hyde Park bombing should not continue against Mr Downey.

Ms Justice Donnelly said the material had been disclosed to Mr Downey’s solicitor in London, Ms Gareth Pierce. It referred to the 1972 events as well as the 1982 Hyde Park bombing.

She said Mr Downey’s lawyers had filed points of objection to their client’s surrender and lawyers for the Minister for Justice may not be able to address all of those points.

Given the issues that had been raised, she said it was appropriate to adjourn the matter.

She fixed January 28th next as the date for hearing. Mr Downey was remanded on bail to appear before the court on that date.

Mr Downey’s trial in relation to the 1982 London Hyde Park bombing - in which four soldiers and seven horses were killed - collapsed in February 2014 over a letter sent to him and other alleged republican paramilitaries.

The letters, issued by Tony Blair’s Labour government, told the republicans they were not wanted for prosecution of crimes committed during the troubles.

The “on-the-run” scheme and letters, which fully emerged following the collapse of Mr Downey’s 2014 Hyde Park trial, triggered a major political controversy and lead to an inquiry.

Mr Downey is the first so-called “on-the-run” republican to be charged with offences since the scheme was found by a House of Commons committee to have “distorted the process of justice”.