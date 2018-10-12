Boy injured on ‘school trip that went wrong’ gets €38,000

A boy who suffered fractures to his two front teeth after being struck in the mouth with a toy gun by another child in a play centre has settled his High Court action for €38,000.

Aaron O’Neill was eight at the time of the accident, which happened when he was on an outing with his school in 2016.

Robert Beatty SC, for the boy, said it was a school trip that went wrong. The child had to have composite restoration of his teeth but the base of the teeth was not affected, counsel said.

Aaron O’Neill, of Birchwood Heights, Springfield, Tallaght, Dublin, had through his father Arron Ryan, sued Aztec Entertainment Ltd, trading as Base Entertainment Centre, Interchange Park, Celbridge, Co Kildare over the accident of June 15th, 2016.

It was claimed the boy was struck in the mouth with a gun by another child as they played in the Quasar area during a school trip to the centre. It was claimed there was failure to supervise the premises adequately so as to avoid the incident complained of.

It was also alleged there was failure to take reasonable care to ensure the boy did not suffer injury while attending the Quasar area. All the claims were denied.

Counsel told Mr Justice Kevin Cross on Friday that Aaron was a bright sociable lad who had suffered some pain after the accident. The judge approved the settlement and wished the boy well.