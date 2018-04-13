Barrister sues politicians over tweets after abortion radio debate

A barrister has initiated defamation proceedings against the Minister for Health, Simon Harris, and Fine Gael Senator Catherine Noone over tweets from the politicians after the lawyer had participated in an RTÉ radio programme.

Benedict Ó Floinn BL claims he was defamed in the tweets after he participated in a panel discussion on the RTÉ Radio show Saturday with Cormac Ó hEadhra concerning the forthcoming referendum on the Eighth amendment.

During the programme, broadcast on March 31st last, Mr Ó Floinn addressed legal issues relevant to the referendum.

He claims, shortly after the broadcast, the politicians tweeted comments that were defamatory, disparaging and damaging to his professional reputation. He claims comments associated with the politicians tweets formed the basis of a number of media articles that have aggravated the damage he says he has suffered.

Mr Ó Floinn this week lodged High Court proceedings against the Minister and the Senator.