Action over Ballinamore asylum centre protest struck out

A High Court action over protests outside apartment accommodation for asylum seekers in Ballinamore, Co Leitrim, has been struck out.

Six people, including a Fine Gael councillor, had been injuncted from interfering with work that was being carried out to finish the accommodation at the Rock Centre following an application by Remcoll 2 Ltd, owners of the apartments, in November.

The protests, which the court heard included a 24-hour picket and a 7ft fence being erected around the complex to prevent workers and security getting inside, ended shortly after the injunction was granted.

The families seeking asylum moved in afterwards, the court heard.

The injunction applied to Cllr Ita Reynolds Flynn, Gordon Hughes, Brian Cribbin, Adrian Smith, Fred Walsh and Desmond Wisley and all others with knowledge of it.

The six strongly contested claims by the owners of the apartments that they acted unlawfully during the protests, the court heard.

Mr Justice Max Barrett rejected their application to vary the injunction before Christmas after the six claimed it was necessary so they could go about their normal business.

When the case returned on Tuesday, the judge was told by Anthony Thuillier BL, for Remcoll 2, that the defendants had undertaken not to interfere with his client or agents in the operation of its business at the Rock Centre.

In those circumstances, the judge struck out the action.