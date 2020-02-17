Driver of getaway car in gangland shooting jailed for 10 years

The driver of the getaway car used in the gangland murder of David “Daithi” Douglas has been been given a ten-year sentence.

Gareth Brophy (25) with an address at Reuben Walk, Dublin 8, pleaded guilty before Christmas to helping facilitate the murder of Mr Douglas.

On Monday, at the Special Criminal Court, Mr Justice Paul Coffey jailed Brophy for ten years with the final six months suspended.

The judge said Brophy had a “critical role” at a “critical phase” of the Mr Douglas’ murder. He said it was “manifest from all the evidence, that David Douglas was the victim of a gangland execution-style murder”.

Mr Justice Coffey also backdated Brophy’s sentence to the date he went into custody, November 18th 2018.

After he was sentenced, Brophy, who was wearing a wine-coloured sweater, blue jeans and black and white runners, blew a kiss to three women in the body of the court while he was led away by prison guards.

Mr Douglas (55) was shot six times as he took a meal break at the counter in his partner’s shop, Shoestown, on Bridgefoot Street, Dublin 8 on July 1st, 2016.