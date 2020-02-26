Woman (38) appears in court charged with murder of Garreth Kelly

A woman has appeared in court charged with the murder of Garreth Kelly, the 39-year-old Dubliner stabbed to death while trying to start his car outside houses in the west of the city on Tuesday morning.

Christina Anderson (38), Brownsbarn Wood estate, in Kingswood, Dublin 24, appeared on Wednesday afternoon before Dublin District Court at the Courts of Criminal Justice in the city centre.

Judge Colin Daly requested a psychiatric report be drawn up and remanded Ms Anderson in custody until March 4th.

The court heard when the murder charge was put to Ms Anderson by gardaí at 2.20pm she made no reply to the gardai present.

She appeared in the witness box dressed in a navy blue T-shirt, black leggings and blue trainers.

The accused had her head down during the brief hearing and appeared to be talking to herself.

Mr Kelly, who was from Tallaght and was living in Clondalkin, was attacked at Brownsbarn Wood estate, in Kingswood near Citywest, Dublin 24, just before 7am.

His body was found lying between his car and another vehicle on the street when the emergency services arrived.

He did not live in the Brownsbarn Wood estate but had parked his car there and was trying to start it on Tuesday morning, using jump leads, when he was stabbed and died at the scene.