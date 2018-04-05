Two remanded on bail after being charged with assault on Laois footballer

Two Carlow men, both in their 20s, who appeared in custody before Carlow District Court on Thursday charged with assault causing harm to Laois senior footballer Daniel O’Reilly, were granted bail by Judge Miriam Walsh.

Tommy Lee Thompson (20), of Springfield Park, Burren Road, Carlow and Brendan Keating (24) of New Oak Estate, Carlow were both charged with assault on Mr O’Reilly at Potato Market, Carlow on April 2nd, 2018.

Garda Daniel Ryan gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution of Brendan Keating on Wednesday at Thomastown Garda Station. Mr Keating made no reply to the charge.

The garda also told the court about arresting Tommy Lee Thompson on Wednesday at Kilkenny Garda Station. His reply after caution was “sorry”.

Bail was granted to both men subject to a number of conditions.

Inspector Audrey Dormer outlined the conditions of bail which impose a curfew on both men between 9pm and 8am, signing on at Carlow garda station four times a week, non-interference with witnesses in the case, allowing the gardaí to inspect their premises and providing gardaí with a telephone number at which they can be contacted at all times.

Following the brief hearing Judge Walsh remanded both men on bail to appear at the May 2nd sitting of the same court.