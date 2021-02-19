Two in court charged with murder of man in Ballyfermot last year

Two men have been remanded in custody after they were charged with the murder of a man in Ballyfermot, Dublin last year.

They were arrested on Friday morning by gardaí investigating a fatal gun attack on Thomas McCarthy on July 27th 2020.

Mr McCarthy (55), a father and grandfather, lived in the UK with his wife and children, but had returned to Ireland to visit relatives.

He was shot at the front door of his mother’s home at Croftwood Park. Mr McCarthy was pronounced dead a short time later.

Cailean Crawford (25), Clifden Terrace, Ballyfermot, and Charles McClean (32), St Mark’s Drive, Clondalkin, Dublin were arrested on Friday morning.

Both were charged with the murder of Mr McCarthy.

They then faced separate hearings before Judge Victor Blake at Cloverhill District Court.

Detective Sergeant Ronan McDermott told the court that Mr McClean “made no reply to the charge after caution”.

Mr Crawford greeted the judge saying “good afternoon” when he entered the courtroom. He also made no reply to charge, Judge Blake was told.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has directed trial on indictment and they can be sent forward for sentence on a signed plea, should that arise, Detective Sergeant McDermott said.

Judge Blake remanded them in custody to appear again at the same court via video-link next Friday.