Trainee carpenter accused of one-punch fatal assault sent for trial

A 21-year-old man accused of the manslaughter of a student in a one-punch assault in Tallaght in Dublin last Halloween has been sent forward for trial.

Apprentice carpenter Jack Hall Ellis from Old Court Mill, Tallaght, was initially charged with assault causing harm to 20-year-old Luke O’Reilly in the early hours of November 1st, 2017.

In May, an additional, more serious charge was brought against him, for the unlawful killing of Mr O’Reilly.

He appeared again at Dublin District Court on Tuesday when a book of evidence was served on him by Garda David Morris. The Director of Public Prosecutions consented to him being returned for trial on indictment.

Judge Bryan Smyth told him he was being sent forward for trial on bail to appear on October 26th at the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

He has not yet indicated how he will plead.

Defence barrister John Griffin successfully applied for legal aid for his client.

At a previous bail hearing, Garda Morris had said it was alleged Luke O’Reilly had just left the Metro pub after he had been socialising with friends for Halloween night.

He was walking along Old Blessington Road with friends when a male approached him from behind and he was punched to the side of his head, Garda Morris alleged. He died in Beaumont hospital on November 13th last.