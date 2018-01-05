Polish man charged with New Year’s Eve murder in Cavan

A 38-year-old man has appeared at Cavan District Court charged with the murder of Marek Swider (40) in a house in Ballyjamesduff, Co Cavan on New Year’s Eve.

Tomasz Paskowicz, with an address at Dublin Street, Ballyjamesduff, presented himself to gardaí in Anglesea Garda station in Cork on Thursday.

Mr Swider was stabbed and fatally injured after a row during a game of cards in a house in the town. He was taken to Cavan General Hospital and died there from his injuries at about 9.30am on New Year’s Day

Mr Paskowicz was remanded in custody to appear again at Cavan District Court on January 11th.