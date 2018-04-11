Mother of three in court after hitting garda at checkpoint

A mother of three is facing trial charged with burglaries and assaulting a garda who was injured after he was hit by a car at a checkpoint in Dublin.

Christina Joyce (30) with an address at a hostel on Harcourt Street, Dublin, made no application for bail when she appeared before Judge Conal Gibbons at Dublin District Court on Wednesday.

The incident happened just before 11am on April 9th on Macken Street, Dublin, when Garda Tom Gallagher was hit and dragged 50m at a checkpoint as he attempted to stop a light grey Volvo XC90.

He was taken to hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries. The Volvo came to a halt on Waterloo Road.

Gardaí arrested a man and woman who were detained at Irishtown Garda station and charged overnight.

Christina Joyce remained silent during her hearing. She was charged with six offences including dangerous driving and assault causing harm to Garda Gallagher.

She was also charged with criminal damage to a vehicle belonging to another person, at Heytesbury Lane, Ballsbridge, on the same date

She also faced three counts of burglary for entering one building at Heytesbury Lane and two other houses at Waterloo Road, Ballsbridge, as a trespasser with intent to commit theft, also on April 9th.

She has not yet indicated how she will plead.

Garda Christopher Jones told the judge Ms Joyce “made no reply” when she was charged with the offences. He said there would be an objection to bail.

Defence solicitor Michael French said there was “no application for bail, not at this juncture”. She was subsequently remanded in custody to appear again in one week.

The judge acceded to a request from Mr French to direct medical attention for his client when she arrived at the Dóchas centre, the women’s unit of Mountjoy Prison.

Legal aid was also granted after the judge noted she was on social welfare and had three children.

Co-accused Trevor Robinson (27) with an address at Cherry Orchard Parade, Ballyfermot, Dublin 10, was charged with the same criminal damage and burglary offences in connection with the incident.

He was granted legal aid and remanded on bail to appear again on June 20th next.