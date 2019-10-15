Mayo man (46) sent forward for trial over murder of wife

A 46-year-old man charged with the murder of his wife was sent forward on Tuesday for trial.

James Kilroy (46), Kilbree Lower, Westport, Co Mayo, appeared before Judge Fiona Lydon at Castlebar District Court.

He has been in custody since June in connection with the death of his wife, Valerie French-Kilroy (41), a mother-of-three.

Mr Kilroy appeared briefly before Judge Fiona Lydon on Tuesday Detective Sergeant Michael Doherty gave evidence that earlier he had served the Book of Evidence on the accused.

Sergeant Margaret O’Connor said her application was for a return for trial to the present sitting of the Central Criminal Court in Dublin.

The accused showed no emotion during the five-minute hearing. He was remanded in custody. An earlier hearing was told he made no reply when gardaí charged him with murder.

Judge Lydon granted an application for legal aid.

Ms French-Kilroy was found dead at house in the Kilbree area, near Westport, last June.

She was the mother of three boys, one aged 5 and twins aged 2.

Ms French-Kilroy was an occupational therapist, working with the HSE mental health services in north Mayo.

At a church service in her native Rosscarbery, West Cork, she was remembered as a “caring and loving mother” who was “put here to help people”.