Man jailed after ramming Garda patrol car while under surveillance

A man who rammed an unmarked patrol car when he was under surveillance has been jailed.

Gerard Meehan was under observation after he had been reported acting suspiciously outside a premises at The Diamond in Raphoe, Co Donegal.

When Meehan spotted an undercover patrol car being driven by detective Garda Michael Galvin, he reversed onto a road and drove his white van into the Garda car.

The 21-year-old then fled in the direction of Ballindrait reaching speeds of up to 140kph

Meehan, of Lisclamerty, Manorcunningham, was later apprehended, arrested and charged with dangerous driving and causing criminal damage to the Garda car.

Letterkenny District Court was told the ramming happened March 12th, 2017, when the accused was also charged with driving with no insurance.

Defending solicitor, Patsy Gallagher, said the combination of a break-up in a relationship and medical difficulties had sent his client on the path to self-destruction.

Judge Paul Kelly said: “I’m not going to tolerate someone deliberately ramming a patrol car and then driving off.” He said Meehan would get all the help he required to deal with his problems in Castlerea Prison.

On the charge of criminal damage, he jailed Meehan for four months and disqualified him from driving for four years.

Judge Kelly also imposed a four-month sentence on the charge of dangerous driving, disqualifying him for five years.

Fines of €950 were also imposed in relation to separate charges including driving with no insurance.