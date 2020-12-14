Man charged with termination of a pregnancy

A man has appeared in court charged with the termination of a pregnancy.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was before Letterkenny District Court in Co Donegal on Monday.

Garda PJ Folan told the court that the accused man was arrested by arrangement at Letterkenny Courthouse.

The man was charged under Section 23(2) of the Health (regulation of termination of pregnancy) Act 2018 on February 14th, 2020 in Letterkenny.

The act says it is an offence for a person to prescribe, administer, supply or procure any drug, substance, instrument or apparatus or other thing knowing that it is intended to be used to end the life of a foetus, or being reckless as to whether to be so used or employed, otherwise than in accordance with the provisions of this Act.

Garda Folan said the man, who was represented by solicitor Rory O’Brien, made no reply when the charges were put to him.

The court heard the man had already appeared at Letterkenny District Court on a Section 3 assault charge on December 7th and that this was a related matter.

Garda Sergeant Jim Collins said the Director of Public Prosecutions had sent the case forward to Letterkenny Circuit Court.

Gardaí said they had no objection to bail but asked the court to apply a number of conditions.

They include that he does not interfere with witnesses in the case or the alleged injured party, provide a mobile phone, surrender his passport and sign on twice a week at Blanchardstown Garda station.

The court also ordered that if the accused is driving through Co Meath he does not stop in the county.

Judge Paul Kelly adjourned the case until February 8th to Letterkenny Circuit Court for the service of a book of evidence in the case.