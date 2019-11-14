Man charged with careless driving causing death of Cork teenager

A 20-year-old man has been charged over the death of a transition year student who was fatally injured when she was struck by a car in Cork on New Year’s Eve.

David O’Mahony, from the Lawn, Gleann na Rí, Blarney, was charged on Thursday with careless driving causing the death of Róisín Mae O’Donovan (16) on Main Street, Ballincollig on December 31st last.

Sgt John Kelleher told Cork District Court that the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed trial by indictment. He applied to have the matter adjourned until December 4th for service of the book of evidence.

Defence solicitor Joe Cuddigan said his client was consenting to the remand and Judge Olann Kelleher granted the application.

An inquest at Cork City Coroner’s Court heard that Ms O’Donovan, from the Muskerry Estate in Ballincollig, was fatally injured when she was struck by a car while crossing the town’s Main Street.

The teenager, a student at Ballincollig Community School, was rushed by ambulance to Cork University Hospital where she underwent treatment but died the following day.

Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster told the inquest that Ms O’Donovan died from a severe brain injury following a road traffic collision.