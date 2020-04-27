Lorry drivers in court following €2.5m cocaine ‘handover’

Two lorry drivers charged in connection with a “handover”of €2.5 million worth of cocaine in north Co Dublin appeared in court on Monday.

Charles Coyle (58) from Boug, Cootehill, Co. Cavan and Dimitrijs Verskovics, (44) with an address at Neretas Novads, Elkselksnltos, in Latvia were before Judge Gerard Jones at Dublin District Court.

Both have been charged under the Misuse of Drugs Act with unlawful possession of cocaine and possessing it with intent to sell or supply.

Following surveillance by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), three vehicles were stopped in the Blakes Cross area on Saturday afternoon. Searches resulted in the seizure of a quantity of cocaine with an estimated street value of €2.5 million.

Three men were arrested at the scene and detained under the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996, at Swords and Store Street Garda stations in Dublin.

On Monday, solicitor Fiona D’Arcy, for Mr Coyle, said her client was applying for bail but there was an objection from GNDOCB Detective Michael Ormond.

He said Mr Coyle made no reply when charged at Swords station. He told the court there was CCTV evidence and surveillance.

It was alleged Mr Coyle was the driver of a truck and took possession of cocaine from the co-accused.

He said the accused has been living outside the jurisdiction in a rented address in Northern Ireland for the past five or six years.

Mr Coyle was allegedly caught “red-handed” and the detective believed the man was a flight risk, the court heard.

He agreed with Ms D’Arcy that Mr Coyle has said he can live with his family in Co. Cavan and he had never taken a warrant before.

Detective Ormond told the court he was instructed Mr Coyle was not welcome at the address.

Ms D’Arcy said her client has never been before the court before and she argued he was entitled to bail, and presumed innocent.

She had spoken to his brother and she said her client was welcome at the family home.

He was of limited means but hoped that €3,000 would be made available.

Judge Jones granted bail in Mr Coyle’s own bond of €100 but required a €25,000 independent surety.

Once a bail-person has been approved, he must sign on three days a week at Carrickmacross Garda station, cancel his passport, which he claimed was lost, and be contactable at all times on a mobile phone number provided to gardaí.

Mr Coyle, who was granted legal aid, did not address the court. He was dressed in a checked shirt and jeans, and wore a protective face-mask.

He has not yet indicated how he will plead.

He was remanded in custody with consent to bail to appear at a Cloverhill District Court on Friday.

Co-accused, Dimitrijs Verskovics, did not apply for bail.

His solicitor, Michael French said an application will be made at his next hearing. Detective Redmond O’Leary said there will be an objection.

The accused, who listened to the proceedings with the aid of a Russian interpreter, lived in Latvia, the judge was told.

Detective O’Leary said a planned operation was in place by the GNDOCB. He alleged Mr Verskovics was the driver of one truck who handed over drugs from one vehicle to another.

The court heard Mr Verskovics made no reply when charged at Store Street Garda station.

He was granted legal aid and remanded in custody and will also appear at Cloverhill District Court on Friday for a bail hearing.

The third man, who is in his 40s, has been released without charge, with a file now being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).