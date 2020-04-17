Isis suspect Lisa Smith unable to appear in court due to Covid-19 epidemic

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has completed the book of evidence for the trial of Isis suspect Lisa Smith.

After a trek from war-torn Syria to Turkey with her daughter, aged two, the former Irish Defence Forces member was brought back to Ireland on December 1st last.

However, the Co Louth woman was unable to appear before Dublin District Court on Friday because of the coronavirus crisis.

State solicitor John Forde confirmed that the book of evidence was ready.

He told Judge Grainne Malone the accused’s Belfast-based solicitors had intended to contact the Courts Service about seeking an administrative adjournment in light of the Covid-19 restrictions.

Judge Malone adjourned the case in her absence until July 17th next when she is to be served with the book of evidence and returned for trial to a higher court.

However, the trial venue has not yet been stated.

The mother-of-one, aged 38, was questioned for three days before she was charged with being a member of Isis from 2015 to 2019. After a brief stint in custody on remand, she was released on bail by the High Court in December which ordered her to abide by a list of strict conditions including an internet and social media ban.

Her lawyers pleaded on her behalf with the DPP to drop the case due to lack of evidence. Last month her solicitor Peter Corrigan has said Ms Smith was anxious to prove her innocence.