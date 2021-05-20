Homeless man charged over attack on woman in central Dublin

A homeless man has been remanded in custody charged over a serious attack on a woman in Dublin city centre.

Dean Paget (32), of no fixed abode, is accused of four violent offences against the woman at three locations in the south central Dublin in the early hours of April 25th last.

He has not indicated how he will plead to charges of making a threat to kill or cause the woman serious harm at Drury Street; false imprisonment at Montague Lane and assault causing harm at Montague Lane and Dame Lane.

Garda Gráinne Collier told the court that after the accused was cautioned “there was no reply to any of the charges”.

She said that there would be an objection to bail. However, defence solicitor Michael Kelleher there was no application at this stage.

Legal aid was granted following a request by Mr Kelleher, who told the court his client “is a homeless man, unemployed, has no assets and in receipt of social welfare”.

Judge Marie Quirke remanded Mr Paget in custody to appear via video-link at Cloverhill District Court next Tuesday.