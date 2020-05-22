Former scout leader charged with indecent assault of boy (12) in 1980s

A former scout leader has been remanded on bail after he was charged with indecently assaulting a 12 -year-old boy over 30 years ago in Co Cork.

Michael Noel Sheehan (74) of Chimneyfields, Glenville, Co Cork was charged with one count of indecent assault on the boy contrary to common law.

The State alleges in the charge that Mr Sheehan indecently assaulted the boy at Chimneyfields, Glenville, between January 7th 1986 and April 31st 1987.

On Friday at Cork District Court, Det Garda Dave Moynihan gave evidence of arrest charge and caution and said Mr Sheehan replied ‘Not guilty’ to the charge.

Sgt John Kelleher said the DPP had directed that Mr Sheehan be tried on the single count on indictment by judge and jury at circuit court level.

Defence solicitor, Ken Murray said he was seeking a book of evidence in the case and Sgt Kelleher applied for a month’s adjournment for that purpose.

Det Garda Moynihan said gardaí had no objection to Mr Sheehan getting bail once certain conditions were maintained regarding the injured party.

He said the case stemmed from a Garda investigation after a phone call was made by the injured party to a confidential helpline set up by Scouting Ireland.

He said as a consequence gardaí were seeking as a condition of bail that Mr Sheehan would have no contact, directly or indirectly, with the complainant

Judge Olann Kelleher granted the application and made it clear to Mr Sheehan that he was to have no contact in any way with the complainant in the case.

Judge Kelleher remanded Mr Sheehan on bail to appear on June 19th and he granted him free legal aid after hearing he was receipt of the old age pension.