Former garda in eviction case says he would require €1m to appear in court again

A former garda appeared before Strokestown District Court on Wednesday, charged with assault at the scene of an eviction near the Co Roscommon town last December.

During the brief hearing Kevin Taylor, with an address at Ardnacassa Lawns, Dublin Road, Longford, said he would require a €1 million appearance fee if required to attend court again.

He asked on a number of occasions whether there was any man or woman present “to say I have done wrong”. The accused told Judge Mary Cashin that as there wasn’t, he was leaving court.

Mr Taylor (63) is charged was an alleged section 2 assault on Ian Gordon at Falsk, Strokestown on December 11th, 2018.

When his case was called the accused speaking from the centre of the courtroom asked “What Kevin Taylor do you seek?”. Waving a document, he added: “This is Kevin Taylor the legal fiction”.

Judge Cashin asked him if he was Kevin Taylor of Ardnacassa Lawns, Longford but Mr Taylor did not reply. The accused , who was not legally represented, said he wanted whoever was prosecuting him “to lay his hand on the shoulder of the accused”.

Judge Cashin told him there was no requirement for the prosecution to do so.

When gardaí attempted to serve the accused with documents in an envelope he refused to accept them as he left the courthouse and they fell to the ground.

After Sergeant Mark Mahon, prosecuting, said he knew the man to be Kevin Taylor, the judge said she was satisfied as to his identity . She also noted that the defendant had refused disclosure and she adjourned the case until March 25th 2020.