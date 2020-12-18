Extension given to ready book of evidence in garda murder case

Gardaí hope to have the book of evidence in the case against a man charged with murdering a garda in June ready by the middle of January.

Stephen Silver, (44), who has been charged with the murder of Det Garda Colm Horkan in Castelrea on June 17th, made no appearance at Friday morning’s sitting of Harristown District Court in Roscommon.

The court heard a note of behalf of the accused, of Aughaward, Foxford, Co Mayo, had been submitted on Thursday confirming Mr Silver would not be appearing.

Sgt Mark Mahon made an application to remand the accused in custody to appear before Castlerea District Court on January 15th.

However, the accused’s solicitor, Martina Moran, requested her client be remanded to appear before Harristown court on January 8th to establish progress in the preparation of the book of evidence.

Det Garda Horkan (49), who was based in Castlerea Garda station, died on June 17th after he was shot while responding to an incident in the town.

Sgt Mahon said the accused’s suitability to stand trial had been established, before requesting confirmation of the extension of time for preparation of the book of evidence. This was approved by Judge Alan Mitchell.

At a sitting of Castlerea District Court on December 4th, the accused was charged with a new charge of capital murder. At that sitting, the court was informed an original charge of murder remained before the court, but may be withdrawn at a later date.

The new charge against the accused is that he murdered a member of An Garda Síochána acting in the course of his duty.

The judge remanded the accused in custody to appear via video link before Harristown court on January 8th.