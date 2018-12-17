Conor McGregor has motoring charges struck out

Conor McGregor has had his prosecution for driving without a licence or insurance struck out during a hearing that lasted less than 10 seconds.

The Mixed Martial Arts fighter was summonsed to appeared before Judge Geraldine Carthy at Dublin District Court on Monday.

The 30-year-old faced four traffic offences: driving without a licence and insurance at Grove Road, Rathmines, Dublin 6 on July 10th last, and failing to produce the documentation to gardai within 10 days.

His hearing took place at courtroom eight in the Criminal Courts of Justice (CCJ) building.

His solicitor Graham Kenny arrived ahead of his client and consulted with gardaí.

Minutes later, McGregor, with an address at Laraghcon, Lucan, Co Dublin arrived in a black BMW and was escorted into court by three men.

Dressed in a navy suit, white shirt and wine tie, he went to a consultation room with his solicitor before making his way into the courtroom shortly before his case was called.

Conor McGregor (centre) arrives at Dublin District Court where he faced motoring charges. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

The summonses had been issued by Garda Gavin Kelly.

However, the court heard McGregor’s motoring documentation had been produced in advance.

In a hearing that lasted less than 10 seconds, Garda Keith Dolan stood in for his colleague and applied for the case to be struck out.

“Strike out all matters, very good, thank you very much,” Judge Carthy told McGregor.

Last month, McGregor was hit with six-month driving ban and a €1,000 fine at Naas District Court for a speeding offence at Kill, Co Kildare on October 11th, 2017.