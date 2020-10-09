Man used panic button to get help after brother stabbed, trial hears

A man who used a panic button to get help when he suffered epileptic fits has told a murder trial he activated it after his sister-in-law stabbed his brother.

Rita O’Driscoll of Bridge Street, Bandon, Co Cork is charged with the murder of Timmy Foley (44) and with assault causing serious harm to his brother, Jason Foley, on October 8th, 2018 at Dan Corkery Place in Macroom, Co Cork. She denies both charges.

Her trial at the Central Criminal Court in Cork, presided over by Ms Justice Eileen Creedon, previously heard Timmy Foley was found with 28 stab wounds.

Jason Foley told the court on Friday that Ms O’Driscoll came to his home at Dan Corkery Place with alcohol on the evening in question. He said his brother had been staying with him for a week or two prior to the incident.

He said he became concerned when she started raising her voice because he was worried about disturbing his elderly and frail neighbour next door.

Mr Foley said Ms O’Driscoll then started “pucking” Timmy in the stomach.

“She started pucking him in the stomach. I said ‘this is my house, what are you doing?’ My brother said ‘Jason I’m goosed’ and he started roaring.

“Rita was standing over Timmy, pucking him in the stomach and his stomach was bleeding. He stood up and there was blood on his hand,” he said. “She had a bloody knife in her hand.”

He said his brother was “staggering around the place” and he told him he would get an ambulance and call gardaí. He said at this stage, Ms O’Driscoll was in a corner “talking to herself.”

Mr Foley said he pushed his panic button, which was located above his fridge, to get assistance.

A recording of his conversation with the operator was played and he identified his own voice. He also said the voices of Ms O’Driscoll and his brother were on the recording.

Mr Foley also claimed Ms O’Driscoll stabbed him in the back and he “felt weak” afterwards.

The trial continues on Monday before a jury of five men and seven women.