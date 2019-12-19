Santina Cawley (2) died from brain injuries and damage to spinal cord, inquest hears

A two-year-old toddler found unconscious in an apartment in Cork during the summer died from severe brain injuries as well as damage to her spinal cord, an inquest has heard.

Santina Cawley died at Cork University Hospital after being rushed there by the emergency services who found her unconscious in an apartment at Elderwood Park, Boreenamanna Road, Cork on July 5th last.

Santina Cawley (2) died after she sustained critical injuries in July. Photograph: Provision.

Assistant State Pathologist, Dr Margaret Bolster told Cork City Coroner’s Court on Thursday how she found Santina had suffered multiple injuries when she conducted an autopsy on her body at the morgue at Cork University Hospital.

Santina died from traumatic brain injury and upper cervical spinal cord injury and poly trauma due to blunt force trauma with fracture of her long bones or limbs, Dr Bolster to the inquest.

Insp Conor Dillon told Cork City Coroner, Philip Comyn that an extensive file had been sent on the matter by gardaí to the Director of Public Prosecutions and that a person was currently before the courts.

He said that, accordingly, he was applying under Section 25 (1) of the Coroner’s Act to have the matter adjourned indefinitely to allow the criminal matter to take its course in the courts and Mr Comyn adjourned it generally or “sine die”.

Both Santina’s parents, Bridget O’Donoghue and Michael Cawley were present but sat apart for the short hearing which took place at Washington Street Courthouse in Cork.

Earlier this year, a 35-year-old woman, Karen Harrington of Elderwood Park, Boreenamanna Road, Cork was charged with the murder of Santina Cawley at Elderwood Park, Boreenamanna Road on July 5th.

Karen Harrington (35) who appeared at a special sitting of Cork District Court in August

During one of Ms Harrington’s remand hearings at Cork District Court, Judge Olann Kelleher was told that gardaí have taken some 200 statements and followed up on some 430 lines of inquiry as part of their investigation. Santina Cawley was from Blackpool in Cork and is survived by her parents, and her siblings, Candice, Michael, Patrick and Thomas.