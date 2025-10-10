Newstalk presenter Kieran Cuddihy to join RTÉ Radio after Ray D’Arcy exits

Newstalk presenter Kieran Cuddihy is set to move to RTÉ radio, the broadcaster has reported.

The news of Mr Cuddihy’s move comes after staff at Newstalk were informed on Thursday night of his departure.

An email sent by senior management at the radio station announcing Mr Cuddihy’s departure stated that his Thursday show was his final time hosting on the station.

The announcement came just hours after RTÉ announced that broadcaster Ray D’Arcy is leaving RTÉ Radio 1 after 11 years presenting his daily afternoon show.

It has been speculated that Mr Cuddihy could replace Joe Duffy as host of RTÉ Radio 1’s Liveline afternoon show following the veteran broadcaster’s retirement last June.

Mr Cuddihy has working at Newstalk since 2011. He has presented The Hard Shoulder’ a daily news and current affairs programme, since 2020.

The broadcaster has also been at the helm of the television programme The Tonight Show’ on Virgin Media since February.

He recently moderated the first broadcast presidential debate on Virgin Media last month.

It is yet unknown which programme Mr Cuddihy will present on RTÉ radio. Whether he will continue to host The Tonight Show on Virgin Media is also unclear.

