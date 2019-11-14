Man (75) crushed by silage bales on farm, inquest hears

A 75-year-old man died after he was crushed by two silage bales on a farm.

Peter Osborne of Flowery, Ballybonia, Ardee, Co Louth, died on July 26th at Tallaght Hospital in Dublin.

The father of four suffered multiple injuries in the incident at the farm on July 16th.

His son Patrick Osborne gave evidence of the formal identification of his father at the opening of an inquest at Dublin Coroner’s Court.

He said he formally identified his father following his death at Tallaght Hospital to Garda Christina Lawless of Tallaght Garda station.

A Health and Safety (HSA) investigation was instigated following the incident, the inquest heard.

“I am preparing my file at the moment and it is almost ready,” HSA investigator Catherine Glancy said.

Insp Glancy applied for a three-month adjournment of the inquest to allow for the file to be submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions and a decision made.

Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane adjourned the inquest for further mention to March 26th, 2020.