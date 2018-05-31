DPP directs no prosecution over death of premature baby

No state prosecution will take place relating to the death of a premature baby in Drogheda, Dublin Coroner’s Court has heard.

Angel Ikhena was born prematurely at 24 weeks and four days after her mother was brought to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

The baby’s mother, who was living in Dundalk, Co Louth, was taken by ambulance to the hospital, where the infant was born on March 4th, 2017.

The baby girl was transferred from Drogheda to the intensive care unit at the National Maternity Hospital, Holles Street, Dublin for specialist care where she died two days later.

Gardai conducted a full investigation into the circumstances of the child’s premature birth and subsequent death.

Investigating garda Inspector Martin Beggy told Dublin Coroner’s Court that a file had been submitted Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP.)

“The Garda investigation has concluded and the DPP directed no prosecution in this case,” Insp Beggy said.

The inspector requested a date for a full inquest hearing. The baby’s mother was not present in court but her father was present in the public gallery. He was not required to give evidence.

Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane set a date for a full hearing where the circumstances of the baby’s death will be heard.

Details of medical reports and a full postmortem examination along with Garda evidence will be heard at the inquest on December 4th, 2018.