Wexford Schoolboy awarded €40,000 for four-inch abdominal scar

A now 10-year-old schoolboy who received a significant laceration to his abdomen after helping his teacher at the blackboard has been awarded €40,000. Barrister Elaine Morgan told Wexford Circuit Civil Court on Monday that Odhran Cullen had been asked to dust the blackboard. As he stepped back he came in contact with a sharp object, which scarred him.

Odhran Cullen, of 13 Urrin Valley, Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford, suing through his mother Caitríona Cullen, sought damages from the Board of Management of Gaelscoil Inis Cortaigh, Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford.

Ms Morgan told the court the incident occurred on October 30th, 2014, when Odhran was seven years of age.

She told the court Odhran had wiped the blackboard and in making his way back down from the board his abdomen was lacerated by the sharp edge of the duster holder that formed part of the blackboard arrangement.

The boy found the application and removal of the sutures quite traumatic, she said. The most recent report, from consultant plastic surgeon Matt McHugh, said the incident had resulted in a prominent and unsightly scar of the abdominal area, which was not amenable to surgery, the court was told.

Ms Morgan said Odhran was brought to the local medical practice where stitching was attempted, but could not be completed as no adequate anaesthetic was available.

He was subsequently removed to a local hospital where the laceration was closed using skin adhesive and seven sutures. The wound healed but has resulted in a scar measuring in the region of four inches, Ms Morgan said.

While the child himself, is not too bothered about the scar at this stage, Ms Morgan said there is no doubt that as he gets older it will affect him to a greater extent, more particularly if he becomes involved in sport or when he goes on holidays.

Judge Alice Doyle having inspected the scar in chambers, said it appeared to be a significant scar, that will be there for ever. She said that as time goes on the scar will be obvious. She awarded €40,000 with costs.