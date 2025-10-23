South Africa’s Jan-Henrik Wessels to miss Ireland game due to lengthy suspension

Jan-Hendrik Wessels has been given a nine-match suspension after the Bulls player was cited for a rule break relating to the “grabbing, twisting or squeezing the genitals” in his match against Connacht last Friday.

In the 18th minute, Josh Murphy alleged that Wessels grabbed him in the genitals, which saw the Connacht secondrow retaliate for an offence that resulted in him receiving a 20-minute red card.

The Citing Commissioner in charge reported the frontrower for an act of foul play in the 18th minute under Law 9.27 – A player must not do anything that is against the spirit of good sportsmanship. This includes grabbing, twisting or squeezing the genitals.

The panel overseeing the disciplinary process were satisfied that an act of foul play had occurred and found the incident met the red card threshold, with entry of low-end warranting a 12-week suspension.

They reduced the suspension by three weeks due to the player’s good conduct prior to and at the hearing and good record which results in a nine-game suspension.

It means the Springbok will miss South Africa’s game against Ireland in the Autumn Internationals, which takes place on November 22nd. The 24-year-old plays as a prop or hooker and has played nine times for South Africa, appearing four times off the bench in the recent Rugby Championship success.

Wessels and the Bulls have the right to appeal.