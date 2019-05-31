Probation for mother-of-two who intended to stab acquaintance

A Cork mother-of-two who intended to stab an acquaintance with a 9in blade over something she believed the woman had said has walked free from court on a probation bond.

Serena O’Leary (44) punched Caroline Madden in the face after telling her she had “a bone to pick” with her, the court has heard.

O’Leary, of Edel House Residential Centre, Grattan Street, Cork, was given a 12-month probation bond at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court on Friday and will be sentenced in June 2020.

She pleaded guilty to assaulting Ms Madden causing her harm at Cathedral View Walk, Dublin, on August 20th, 2016.

Det Garda Conor O’Byrne told Dean Kelly, prosecuting, said the two women met at a mutual friend’s house the previous night and O’Leary told Ms Madden she had “a bone to pick” with her.

The following morning, Ms Madden opened her door to O’Leary, whom she later described as soaking wet, wearing the same clothes and smelling of alcohol.

O’Leary became angry, accused Ms Madden of saying something to her partner about her and produced the weapon. Ms Madden grabbed her assailant’s arm to prevent O’Leary stabbing her in the stomach.

O’Leary threatened her, saying: “You mess with me, I’m going to kill you.”

Nine pervious convictions

She punched Ms Madden in the face and continued the threatening behaviour until the injured party’s brother came down the stairs and ejected O’Leary from the premises.

O’Leary has nine previous convictions including minor public order and road traffic offences.

The prosecuting garda agreed with Bernard Condon, defending, that the injured party has since put the matter behind her. He further agreed that O’Leary had a poor experience in Dublin after moving to the city for a relationship and had encountered drug abuse and homelessness. He agreed she now appears to be doing well and was stabilising herself back in Cork.

In a victim-impact report referred to in court, Ms Madden said she initially had trouble trusting people and was afraid to leave her home. Now she has more confidence and things are back to normal.

Working on sobriety

Mr Condon submitted to Judge Melanie Greally that his client had her house repossessed and ended up coming to Dublin while she was in a relationship. He said that relationship was destructive, involved the use of heroin, cocaine and alcohol and led to her sleeping rough and becoming unwell.

Counsel said his client had no ongoing problems and was working on sobriety.

The judge noted that this incident happened “at a low point of the accused’s life on many fronts”. The judge said there were more options in sentencing because the knife had not inflicted any injuries.

She ordered an updated report from probation services and adjourned sentencing to June 10th next year. O’Leary was ordered to comply with all directions from probation officers in relation to drug counselling, accommodation needs and training and employment services.