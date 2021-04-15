Man sentenced to seven years in jail for laundering €3.7million

A 46-year-old man has been sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading guilty under money laundering legislation to possessing almost €3.7 million.

Darren Hoey of Oak Drive, Ballincollig, Mountmellick, Co Laois admitted having the huge amounts of cash at a house in Lisselton Co Kerry and at a second property in Co Laois. It was the largest Garda cash seizure in the history of the State.

Hoey had was arrested after € 2,714,785 and £94,149 were seized at Farranstack, Lisselton, Co Kerry on September 30th . He also had €694,845 at Oak Drive, Ballacollig, Mountmellick , Co Laois on September 30th.

Two other charges he pleaded to are related to possession of articles to aid and assist a crime organisation, Tralee Circuit Criminal Court heard.

Detective Garda Liam Brennan in evidence said Hoey was “a trusted and responsible member of an organised crime group involved in drug trafficking”.

Barrister for Brian McInerney said his client got involved because of addiction after the death of a parent.

“He got sucked into the system,” Mr McInerney said.

Judge Helen Boyle sentenced Darren Hoey to a total of eight years with one year suspended, and backdated the penalty to 30th September.

Speaking after the court, Detective Superintendent Dave Gallagher of the Garda Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau said money was “the life- blood of organised crime”. Supt Gallagher said the Garda Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau “ will continue to target persons willing to engage in this activity.”